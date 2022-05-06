Two Hollister High School juniors are finalists in a contest on cool things made in the Ozarks with a product that started as a science fair project.
Hailey Greene and Kassidy DeVore were selected into the top 4 finalists of Springfield Business Journal’s inaugural “Coolest Things Made in the Ozarks” event, which was held at the DoubleTree Convention Center in Springfield on Thursday, April 28.
The event was created to celebrate and recognize products made in the Ozarks and to highlight the importance manufacturing is to our local economy. Sixteen products manufactured across southwest Missouri were selected for inclusion. Greene and DeVore’s biodegradable flower pots were selected as one of the 16. The duo’s product was the only non-business manufactured item to be included, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
Readers of the SBJ were asked to vote on the top 4 finalists during the month of April.
Greene and DeVore said they were ecstatic when it was announced they had made it to the top 4.
Greene and DeVore’s flower pots are made out of their own biodegradable plastic they created and other waste ingredients such as grease, coffee grounds, and shredded paper. Every flower pot they make diverts approximately 15 plastic water bottles and other waste from the landfill.
New-Wave Bioplastic (the name the students decided upon for their product) was not declared the winner at the event, the two high school students from Hollister have inspired SBJ to create a youth division in the 2023 ‘Coolest Things Made in the Ozarks’, states the release.
Greene and DeVore said the experience they got from competing cannot be measured.
New-Wave Bioplastic flower pots will be available for purchase during the school’s FFA plant sale on Saturday, May 7. The flower pots can be purchased for $5 each.
You can read more about the process and how Greene and DeVore developed it at ‘Tigers take initiative to go green’ on bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.