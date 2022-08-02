These are the unofficial vote totals for the Aug. 2 Primary Election in Stone and Taney Counties. These totals are unofficial until certified by the county clerk offices in each county.
Watch for follow up stories in Saturday's edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Stone County Voter Turnout: 29.4% 21/21 precincts
Stone County Republican:
U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates)
Eric Schmitt 2,630
Billy Long 1,273
Eric Greitens 1,279
Vicky Hartzler 877
State Auditor
David Gregory 1,926
Scott Fitzpatrick 3,933
U.S. Representative District 7
Jay Wasson 1,714
Eric Burlison 2,124
Audrey Richards 189
Camille Lombardi-Olive 87
Sam Alexander 309
Alex Bryant 1,147
Paul Walker 168
Mike Moon 697
State Representative District 138
Brad Hudson 4,816
State Representative District 155
Travis Smith 583
Associate Circuit Judge Division 1
Alan Blankenship 5,257
Associate Circuit Judge Division 2
Eric Chavez 5,121
Presiding Commissioner
Mark Maples 3,960
Mike Cooper 2,278
County Clerk
Denise Dickens 3,297
Tena Foster 3,072
Circuit Clerk
Mechelee Lebow 5,204
Recorder of Deeds
Amy Jo Larson 5,256
County Treasurer
Kristi Stephens 5,207
Prosecuting Attorney
Matt Selby 5,161
County Collector
Anna Burk 5,230
Northern Road Commissioner
David G. Wilson 2,454
Stone County Democratic Party:
U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates)
Lucas Kunce 249
Trudy Busch Valentine 339
U.S. Representative District 7:
John Woodman 138
Kristen Radaker-Sheafer 287
Bryce Lockwood 46
Taney County Voter Turnout: 24.64% 21/21 precincts
Taney County Republican:
U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates)
Eric Schmitt 3,121
Billy Long 1,670
Eric Greitens 1,452
Vicky Hartzler 1,231
U.S. Representative District 7
Jay Wasson 1,631
Eric Burlison 2,706
Audrey Richards 222
Camille Lombardi-Olive 122
Sam Alexander 448
Alex Bryant 1,315
Paul Walker 204
Mike Moon 1,236
State Representative District 156
Brian Seitz 3,882
State Representative District 155
Travis Smith 2,618
Associate Circuit Judge Division 1
Tiffany Yarnell 4,604
Anna Morrissey 3,218
Associate Circuit Judge Division 2
Eric Eighmy 6,175
Presiding Commissioner
Nick Plummer 3,524
Ken Roten 1,744
W. Alex McAuley 246
Noah Prahlow 2,354
County Clerk
Shanna Tilley 3,627
Stephanie Spencer 4,013
Circuit Clerk
Amy Strahan 6,576
Recorder of Deeds
Jody Stahl 6,452
County Auditor
David Clark 6,502
Prosecuting Attorney
William Thomas (Dub) Duston 6,475
County Collector
Mona Cope 6,598
Taney County Democratic Party:
U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates)
Lucas Kunce 307
Trudy Busch Valentine 351
U.S. Representative District 7:
John Woodman 218
Kristen Radaker-Sheafer 501
Bryce Lockwood 92
State Representative District 156
Dale Speelman 133
Ginger Kissee Witty 407
