These are the unofficial vote totals for the Aug. 2 Primary Election in Stone and Taney Counties. These totals are unofficial until certified by the county clerk offices in each county.

Watch for follow up stories in Saturday's edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.

Stone County Voter Turnout: 29.4% 21/21 precincts

Stone County Republican:

U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates)

Eric Schmitt 2,630

Billy Long 1,273

Eric Greitens 1,279

Vicky Hartzler 877

State Auditor

David Gregory 1,926

Scott Fitzpatrick 3,933

U.S. Representative District 7

Jay Wasson 1,714

Eric Burlison 2,124

Audrey Richards 189

Camille Lombardi-Olive 87

Sam Alexander 309

Alex Bryant 1,147

Paul Walker  168

Mike Moon 697

State Representative District 138

Brad Hudson 4,816

State Representative District 155

Travis Smith 583

Associate Circuit Judge Division 1

Alan Blankenship 5,257

Associate Circuit Judge Division 2

Eric Chavez 5,121

Presiding Commissioner

Mark Maples 3,960

Mike Cooper 2,278

County Clerk 

Denise Dickens 3,297

Tena Foster 3,072

Circuit Clerk

Mechelee Lebow 5,204

Recorder of Deeds

Amy Jo Larson 5,256

County Treasurer

Kristi Stephens 5,207

Prosecuting Attorney

Matt Selby 5,161

County Collector

Anna Burk 5,230

Northern Road Commissioner

David G. Wilson 2,454

Stone County Democratic Party:

U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates)

Lucas Kunce 249 

Trudy Busch Valentine 339

U.S. Representative District 7:

John Woodman 138

Kristen Radaker-Sheafer 287 

Bryce Lockwood 46

Taney County Voter Turnout: 24.64% 21/21 precincts

Taney County Republican:

U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates)

Eric Schmitt 3,121

Billy Long 1,670

Eric Greitens 1,452

Vicky Hartzler 1,231

U.S. Representative District 7

Jay Wasson 1,631

Eric Burlison 2,706

Audrey Richards 222

Camille Lombardi-Olive 122

Sam Alexander 448

Alex Bryant 1,315

Paul Walker 204

Mike Moon 1,236

State Representative District 156

Brian Seitz 3,882

State Representative District 155

Travis Smith 2,618

Associate Circuit Judge Division 1

Tiffany Yarnell 4,604 

Anna Morrissey 3,218

Associate Circuit Judge Division 2

Eric Eighmy 6,175

Presiding Commissioner

Nick Plummer 3,524

Ken Roten 1,744

W. Alex McAuley 246

Noah Prahlow 2,354

County Clerk 

Shanna Tilley 3,627

Stephanie Spencer 4,013

Circuit Clerk

Amy Strahan 6,576

Recorder of Deeds

Jody Stahl 6,452

County Auditor

David Clark 6,502

Prosecuting Attorney

William Thomas (Dub) Duston 6,475

County Collector

Mona Cope 6,598

Taney County Democratic Party:

U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates)

Lucas Kunce 307

Trudy Busch Valentine 351

U.S. Representative District 7:

John Woodman 218

Kristen Radaker-Sheafer 501

Bryce Lockwood 92

State Representative District 156

Dale Speelman 133

Ginger Kissee Witty 407

