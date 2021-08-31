The Branson Police Department has released a video to the public of the person they believe is the suspect in a May 29, 2021 double murder in the parking lot of Famous Dave’s on 76 Country Boulevard.
The video shows little of the suspect. The suspect is seen from the chest down at the very top of the video walking toward the restaurant, then out of frame. The video then cuts to the same person running back in the direction from where they approached the restaurant.
According to a statement, the Branson PD is releasing the video “in hopes someone might recognize the suspect or it sparks information about that incident.”
On May 29, 2021, the Branson Police Department responded to Famous Dave’s, 1855 76 Country Blvd. following a report that two people had been shot. Police secured the scene and provided aid to the victims, but 38-year-old Krystle Buhl of Forsyth and 39-year-old Richard McMahan of Merriam Woods died from their wounds.
The killings were the first homicides in the city of Branson since 2016. Branson police said investigators are working “non-stop” on the case and continue to follow up on evidence. Investigators also said in a press release they feel there is no threat to the public from the suspected killer.
"Throughout the entire investigation, the Branson Police Department has been unable to link this offense to offenses such as robbery, drugs, etc.," Branson city spokeswoman Melody Pettit told Branson Tri-Lakes news. "When there are links such as robbery/drugs, the Police Department is more concerned about continuing threats to the community."
Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has information about the slayings is asked to contact the Branson Police through the Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline, 417-334-1085, or by sending a crime tip submission on the Branson police department website, bransonmo.gov/216/Police.
