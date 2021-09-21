Cox Medical Center Branson has announced they will be providing all of their staff with a safety button on their tracer tags after assaults on staff by patients tripled in the last year.
According to Cox Medical Center Branson data, comparing 2019 to 2020 the total number of security incidents at the hospital increased from 94 to 162; assaults jumped from 40 in 2019 to 123 in 2020. Injuries to healthcare workers climbed from 17 in 2019 to 78 in 2020; assaults leading to injury climbed from 42.5% to 63%.
The new security system has two parts. First, up to 400 staff working in the emergency room and inpatient hospital rooms will have a PPB attached to their identification badge. In the event they are endangered, they will push the button which will launch a tracking system.
Security is immediately notified and a pop-up will appear on hospital computers showing the location of the emergency call. The alert tracks the employee, so if they are forced to move because of the situation their location will continually be updated on the computer screens.
There will additionally be a special alert in the hospital’s nurse call system. If a staff member is being assaulted, the lights outside the room will flash a customized light pattern to alert staff. The phones at designated nurse call consoles will ring with a special ringtone designed for emergency situations.
“When Public Safety response is critical and it’s not possible to get to a phone, personal panic buttons fill a critical void,” CoxHealth’s System Director of Public Safety and Security Alan Butler said in a statement. “Personal Panic Buttons are one more tool in the battle to keep our staff safe and further demonstrate this organization’s commitment to maintaining a safe work and care environment.”
PPB units come to Cox Medical Center Branson after a successful test of the units at Springfield’s CoxSouth in 2020.
The PPB’s are being provided by a grant from the Skaggs Foundation.
“This project protects our No. 1 resource – our healthcare workers,” Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grant Committee Chairman Nita Jane Ayres said in a press release. “When this project was presented to us in August, we saw the importance and urgency of it. Our healthcare workers already sacrifice so much but their safety should never be sacrificed.”
Angie Smith, Cox Medical Center Branson’s patient safety facilitator, says that dealing with violence from patients is not just “part of the job” as many outside the medical profession would believe.
“A lot of [workplace violence] events are underreported as staff don’t feel like they would be supported or don’t feel like they would be able to do anything about it,” Smith said in a statement. “The biggest part of being in health care now is not only being able to give excellent care to your patient you’ve been assigned and to make them feel safe, but to also feel safe yourself as their primary caregiver.”
The full PPB system will be in place by the end of 2021.
Funniest thing that was said... “This project protects our No. 1 resource – our healthcare workers,” Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grant Committee Chairman Nita Jane Ayres said" the same number 1 resource they will be firing come October 15. Anyway, any attack is awful first off. But from what i have seen most are 1 shots from the elderly. Most if not all with dementia issues. I would really need to see the receipts on these attacks to true understand the numbers. With how the corporate management talks about thier employees maybe there are different reasons they dont report many of these issues. The average worker has probably reported an issue in the past and nothing was ever done due to a lack of caring. Also i am will to bet if someone with dementia strikes out a nurse understanding the situation takes pity one the person and doesnt have them charged with a crime.
1 more thing these buttons are for staff tracking to see what room they are and are not in and for how long. This is a double edge sword. In one hand it can clear you of any wrong doing if someone states they never get visited by staff. In the other, you're be tracked all day long. Most of the staff are great people and this reall wont be an issue for anyone. But it is all about control, forced control.
