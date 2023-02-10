Missouri’s new Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, came to southwest Missouri to meet with law enforcement officials in Taney County.
Bailey met with Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston, Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, and other local law enforcement officials on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
“This is such a beautiful part of the state,” Bailey told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I hadn’t been down here too much in the past, and this is a truly beautiful part of the state.”
Bailey said the purpose of his visit was to talk with county officials about his goals as the state’s new Attorney General and the ways he can be of assistance to county prosecutors and law enforcement.
“Some of the focuses I have is protecting the Constitution, enforcing the laws as written, protecting the state, supporting the counties, and raising up a new generation of public service minded attorneys,” Bailey said. “When I talk about supporting the counties, it’s important for me to meet the elected prosecutors who are charged with enforcing the laws of the state of Missouri and our officers and sheriffs who are the top officers in the state.
“Meeting them and hearing the challenges they face and where we fit in the criminal justice system at the Attorney General’s office about how we can assist was necessary. It was important for us to have this meeting.”
Bailey spoke highly about the officials in Taney County.
“You have got a team of dedicated professionals in your prosecutor’s office, on your bench, and in your law enforcement agencies,” Bailey said. “They are doing the right things for the right reasons. The challenges they face are similar to ones we face across the state. Crime’s a problem, we all know it, and we talked about how we can better coordinate.”
Bailey said he would be continuing the efforts of now Senator Eric Schmitt regarding the SAFE Kit initiative to test the state’s backlog of sexual assault test kits.
“General Schmitt did a wonderful job of cleaning the backlog,” Bailey said. “We are on the back end of that project but looking to push it forward and continue that effort.”
Bailey highlighted the cold case unit of his department and the years of experience of the staff in his office, saying they would be ready to help any county official requesting their assistance on older cases.
He said he wants to work with counties and other government agencies in understanding their responsibilities under Missouri’s Sunshine Law to be open to citizens.
“I want to enforce the laws as written,” Bailey said. “I want to be of assistance to municipalities, to counties, to other governmental bodies in helping them understand their responsibilities under the Sunshine Law. We’re here to make sure they abide by the transparency requirements codified under the Sunshine Law.
“Where we can assist and educate and provide information so they can fulfill their requirements under the Sunshine Law, we’ll be there to do that.”
Bailey, an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq, said he loves the Constitution, the rule of law, and the state of Missouri.
“It’s a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General in the history of the state of Missouri,” Bailey said.
Taney County Prosecutor William Duston told Branson Tri-Lakes News he enjoyed the meeting with Attorney General Bailey.
“He’s got an amazing resume,” Duston said. “He’s a combat veteran and a former assistant prosecutor. In the short time I got to talk to him, it’s clear he wants to do this job and dedicate himself to assisting law enforcement all across the state to do what we need to do to keep our communities safe.”
Duston said having a former prosecutor in the position gives him comfort.
“It’s clear we speak the same language and he took this job not for political reasons but to do the job,” Duston said. “That means the world to me, just as a citizen of the state of Missouri, but also as a prosecutor. I have kids in school, my family lives here, and to know the head law enforcement officer in the state of Missouri wants to keep our streets safe means a lot to me.”
Local law enforcement heads were also pleased with the AG’s visit.
“I am happy that the new Attorney General took the time to travel down here to speak with local law enforcement representatives to see what assistance we could use and let us know what he can offer,” Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“It was great getting to know our new Attorney General and even joking about my name and his former boss,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said. “In speaking with him, he is on the right track for Missouri and his experience in both the Army and prosecution will serve him well. I was very impressed with his goals and plans to work with all regions of the state.”
The meeting between the AG and county officials took place at the prosecutor’s office at the Taney County Courthouse.
