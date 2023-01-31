The city of Branson is inviting residents to get to know their city staff and to apply for open positions.
An open house and job fair will take place at Branson City Hall on Monday, Feb. 13, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Representatives from all 13 city departments and elected officials will be in attendance to answer questions about city government and show residents open jobs with the city.
“We exist to serve our community and residents. All too often a municipality can be confusing or hard to navigate,” Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit said in a statement. “We want to welcome anyone to come in for any reason. If you have a specific concern or question, great! We will listen and take note. If you are looking for a job, we are hiring! But we would also love for you to come into your City Hall to just make yourself familiar with how it works and to get to know the wonderful faces we have behind each department.”
Departments available to citizens at the event include Administration, Parks & Recreation, Branson Police, Branson Fire, Public Works/Engineering, Utilities, Planning & Development, Information Technology, City Clerk and Human Resources.
While leaders with each city department will be on hand to talk about working with the city, employees of the city’s human resources department will be able to talk specifically about the details of each job from daily duties to pay rates.
Current job openings are listed on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov, under the “Employment” section of the site.
