The city of Branson has announced a drop-off location for downed trees and limbs because of recent storms.
The city will be taking storm debris on Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Cooper Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 2855 Fall Creek Rd., in Branson. City staff and volunteers will be on site to help direct residents at the entrance to where they will need to take their particular debris.
“This action plan provides for our city’s residents to bring debris to a controlled location,” said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin. “We will greet people at the entrance to the Cooper Wastewater Plant and follow a traffic plan to the drop off location.”
The service is being offered at no charge for Branson residents only. No debris will be taken from commercial vendors or properties, or from residents outside of the city limits. The drop off is for items like limbs, brush, and other vegetation. Regular trash will not be allowed to be dropped off at the event.
“The city of Branson greatly appreciates the cooperation of our residents during recent road clearing following last weekend’s storm,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said in a statement. “Our priority is to clear roadways for fire, police and ambulance to keep our city safe. Our teams worked 15 hours straight ensuring this happened. Thank you to our employees in the Public Works, Utilities, Fire and Parks departments who worked from Friday night well into Saturday.”
Additional information will be available at bransonmo.gov.
