Branson Fire Rescue will be celebrating Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3 through 9, by focusing on educating the Branson community about the sounds of fire safety.
On their Facebook page throughout the week, the department will be featuring important safety tips and educational resources to help families with the theme of “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
The information will include how to determine the difference between a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm, knowing the differences between the two alarms, and how to respond when you hear a particular alarm go off.
“This theme may sound simple, but it’s not something people often think about,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, said in a press release. “It’s vital people take the time to go over the different sounds of their particular alarms. Knowing the difference between a single chirp and a continuous set of three loud beeps can save lives.”
For more information on Fire Prevention Week activities, contact Branson Fire Rescue at 417-243-2780, or visit the department’s website at bransonmo.gov/165/Fire.
