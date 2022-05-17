The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill requiring all Missouri residents to present a photo ID in order to vote, sending the measure to Governor Mike Parson for his signature.
The photo ID requirement, which is part of a larger election related bill, passed the House on a party-line 97-47 vote. The bills’ sponsor, Rep. John Simmons, said the bill helped residents realize their elected officials want to make Missouri’s election system the best in the nation.
“We already have a good system, we just had to make sure it’s always better, because Missourians want and deserve to know their election system is trustworthy,” Simmons said.
The State Senate passed the bill on Monday. The governor’s office has given no indication if Parson will sign the bill, however Parson has previously been supportive of the items passed within the measure.
If a voter appears at the polls on election day without a valid photo ID, they will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot. The only way the ballot would count is if the voter returns to the polls later the same day with their photo ID or if election officials can verify the signature based on voter records.
Another major part of the bill bans the use of electronic voting machines starting in 2023, except when a voter is disabled and unable to fill out a paper ballot. The electronic machines would be required to have a paper trail for election officials to track should any election come into dispute.
Local election officials will be prohibited from accepting funding from outside organizations. This part of the bill is aimed at the co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, who gave money to two non-profit organizations which sent money to county clerks and election boards in 2020. Zuckerberg had claimed the money was a “one-time” gift because officials had unexpected costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the Governor signs the bill, changes will be made to the way absentee and early voting can take place. Voters will have a two-week period before election day where they can vote without an excuse for voting early. Voters previously had to prove a reason for not voting on election day, such as being out of town, being in jail, or religious exemptions.
If someone is requesting to vote from home on an absentee ballot, they must attest to being incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability.
Mail-in ballots like those used during the pandemic will be banned in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.