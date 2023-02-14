Three choir students at Branson High School participated in the Missouri Music Educators Association’s All-State Choir on Jan.28, at Lake of the Ozarks.
The students were chosen to perform in front of nearly 1,000 music educators and professionals from across the state.
Chosen to represent Branson were Talya Tinoco, Tate Gettling, and Sarah Riveros.
“I am so proud of our 2023 All-State choir students,” Vocal Music Teacher and Choir Director Jacob Carlew said in a statement.
All-State choir is the highest honor available to a choral student in the state of Missouri.
