The city of Branson has changed its website to help residents and community members find information about city ordinances and resolutions.
The “Document Center” on the city’s website is courtesy of a grant from the state. The Local Records Grant program allowed the purchase of the web portal which will house all ordinances and resolutions for the public to search.
“We are always looking at ways to increase transparency and make it easier for our residents and community to find information,” Acting Branson City Administrator and City Clerk Lisa Westfall, said in a press statement. “We are excited about this new feature and hope our residents enjoy having easy access to these documents.”
The website contains information on ordinances back to 1913. Users can search via keyword to find items from contract approvals to code amendments.
While all the information was previously available to the public, anyone seeking to find the information would have needed to fill out a records request.
The Document Center can be found under the Government tab on the city website, BransonMo.gov.
