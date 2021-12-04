Branson area families will have the opportunity to win new bicycles for their children, along with a morning of fun and festivities, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at First Baptist Church in Branson.
The church, located at 400 S. Sunshine, is hosting their 13th Annual Christmas Bash. The indoor event will take place between 10 a.m. and noon.
“It started with a group of our church members talking about what they could do for families during Christmastime,” Terry Brown, Community Outreach Pastor for First Baptist Church, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We had been doing the summer Back to School bash, and thought we would keep the ‘bash’ name and do something special. The first year we partnered with Convoy of Hope to get groceries, and for the last eight years or so we’ve worked with Christian Action Ministries.”
The event includes bounce houses, games, crafts, candy, and a chance for all kids to win one of 35 new kids bicycles and helmets. The Chick-fil-A “Santa Cow” will be on hand for photos with the kids.
“This year we upped the giveaway to 35 bikes and helmets,” Brown said. “We will give one away every 15 minutes, and kids will need to be present to win. They will all be given a ticket for one bike drawing. We’ll announce which bike we’re giving away, and if the kids want a shot at that particular bike, they’ll drop in their ticket. That way it’s fair on everyone to have a chance to win a bike.”
In addition to the fun activities for kids, there will also be free eye exams for all children and each family will be given a box of groceries.
The event is free to the public and the items like groceries are available while supplies last.
“It’s a chance for us to love our neighbors in a small way,” Brown said.
Anyone with questions can contact First Baptist Church at 417-334-7437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.