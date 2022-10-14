A new store in the Grand Village will warm your heart and your feet.
Jocks and Socks is located next to Back in Time toy store on the south side of the complex. The store features an unusual combination of products: autographed sports memorabilia along with custom designed and novelty socks.
“Our boss John Morris had a different sock store and thought it was going to be a good idea to have one here,” Warren Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We knew sports wouldn’t stay consistent but everyone loves socks.”
Smith said Morris, who also owns Back in Time, approached him with the idea of the joint sports/socks store after the space next to the toy store opened in the Grand Village.
“I do more of the sports card side of it,” Smith said. “We have a lady who does all the sock stuff and knows which one to get and she does a great job with it.”
Derek Whitted, an employee at the store, says they have a love for sports memorabilia.
“There’s a real passion for what we do,” he said.
In addition to a variety of autographed items in the store from sports stars like Joe Montana and Patrick Mahomes, Smith says they can work with area collectors to find the missing pieces for their collections.
“We keep their information and have a booklet of people who are looking for specific pieces,” Morris said. “We sell Funko and have had people ask us to hold on things for them.”
He said they have some rare items, like chrome University of Missouri helmets, and many of the requests they get are for one particular Missouri sports star.
“Patrick Mahomes is our biggest request,” Whitted said. “We get a lot of Kansas City Chiefs fans in here, too.”
“Also a lot of Pittsburgh Steelers fans,” Morris said. “Not as much as Chiefs fans, but a noticeable amount of Steelers fans.”
“Strangely, not a lot of requests for anything by Tom Brady,” Whitted joked.
They said their most popular retired athletes are Montana, O.J. Simpson, and Dennis Rodman.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
