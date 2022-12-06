Taney County residents will no longer be able to file their personal property lists over the phone in 2023.
Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman announced her office will stop appraising or accepting personal property lists or business property lists over the phone starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
The reason for the change is an original signature is required on the form.
Taney County residents will need to fill out and sign forms which are mailed to them, or fill out the forms online and electronically sign them.
Chapman said in a press release her office would mail or email a copy of the list to a resident who has lost their original copy.
The original signed copy, or the electronic copy from the online filing system, are the only legally binding copies of those documents. Emailed or faxed copies cannot be accepted by the assessor for use with items like providing waivers for the Department of Revenue for vehicle licensing.
Chapman also said in the release it is a citizen’s responsibility to update their address should there be a change in residence. The change can be sent via email by including the resident’s name, old address, and new address. If the citizen has a phone number and/or their account number available, it will help expedite the process.
Questions or email address change requests can be sent to assessor@taneycountymo.gov. Changes and lists can also be mailed to the Taney County Assessor, P.O. Box 612, Forsyth, MO 65653.
