As the five year anniversary of the Duck Boat Tragedy on Table Rock Lake came to pass on July 19, one of Missouri’s senators is calling on the commandant of the Coast Guard to enforce new regulations passed after the incident.
In a letter to Admiral Linda Fagan, Senator Josh Hawley calls for all of the requirements for DUKW amphibious vehicles, or “duck boats,” which have been passed by Congress to be fully implemented now that a deadline has passed for the rules to be put in place.
“When I joined the Senate, one of the first bills I introduced was the Duck Boat Safety Enhancement Act of 2020,” Hawley wrote. “This legislation aimed to prevent similar accidents in the future by requiring amphibious vehicles meet minimum buoyancy requirements, weather preparedness standards, and new canopy regulations. It is critically important that we ensure the safety of all passengers and prevent future accidents.”
The 2020 bill initiated by Hawley was folded into the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, which was signed by President Joe Biden in December 2022. The bill had a requirement for initiating “a rulemaking to establish additional safety standards for DUKW amphibious passenger vessels” within six months of the bill’s passage.
“While there are some indications you have begun work on these new standards, I urge you to complete this process and issue the new guidance as soon as possible,” Hawley wrote. “It is critically important that we ensure the safety of all passengers and prevent future accidents. By August 1, 2023, please provide my office an update on the status of this regulation and your expected timeline for issuing the rule.”
The Coast Guard had not responded to Senator Hawley’s letter by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.