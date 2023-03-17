Screening and enrollment is starting for the 2023/2024 kindergarten class at Reeds Spring.
The Reeds Spring Primary School will begin to screen and enroll next year’s kindergartners on Monday, March 27.
To be eligible, a child must be 5 years old by July 31, 2023.
The school asks parents to schedule an appointment by calling the Reeds Spring Primary School office at 417-272-3241.
Parents are asked to bring the following items with them to the appointment:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s current immunization records
- Proof of residency
- All emergency contact numbers
For more information call the school or visit www.rs-wolves.com.
