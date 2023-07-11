Branson’s Planning and Zoning Commission has sent a proposed ordinance to the Board of Aldermen to restrict drag shows in the community, but the proposal also would cause problems for some of Branson’s established show comedians.
The commissioners considered a draft ordinance which acknowledges the city has no choice but to allow drag shows to take place, but will restrict them to the downtown area. The city’s current restrictions on adult entertainment, which is restricted to downtown with a special use permit, require “nudity or sexual activities.” Drag shows do not normally contain such content, so it would not fall under the city’s current adult entertainment restrictions.
The ordinance would allow drag shows within the Downtown District, on the condition a special use permit is obtained for the show. The reasoning for the move to restrict the shows to the Downtown District is that the area was “created to ensure that the peace and safety of residential and neighborhood-adjacent districts were not negatively impacted by live entertainment uses.”
As initially stated to the commissioners, the ordinance called for drag shows to be defined when an in-person adult or group of adults “impersonates male or female characters while wearing extravagant costumes.” The impersonations would have had to last more than 25% of the performance, which would be “intended to subvert gender stereotypes.”
The performance would have to include jokes, references, singing & dancing, or other conduct which implies sexual activities, or the performers must be paid for the performance.
The ordinance also said a business would be designated a “drag show establishment” if it has more than 60% of their live entertainment performances which qualify under the definition of drag shows.
After a public comment time where multiple people demanded city officials ban drag shows from anywhere within the city limits, the commissioners explained court rulings required the city to allow space for drag shows to take place, and their recommendation for an ordinance would put restrictions on the show which are not currently in city code.
“It’s not a matter of the door opening, the door is open, that’s why we’re sitting here tonight,” P&Z Chairman Gary Groman said. “I could start a drag show tomorrow if I had a space right next to Dick’s 5 and 10 downtown because nothing prohibits it. I could get a theater tomorrow and start a drag show because nothing prohibits it. What the mayor and the administration is trying to give us is a starting tool, so it doesn’t get out of line like all of you are concerned about.”
The ordinance would allow any current drag performance to be grandfathered in for locations not in the Downtown District, but future shows at locations who have hosted drag shows like Mr. Glencho’s at Branson Meadows or the Paddlewheel at Branson Landing would no longer be allowed to take place.
Ward III Alderman Ruth Denham, a board of alderman representative to the Planning and Zoning board, made a motion to remove the 25% of a performance language from the measure, which would prohibit any drag related performance outside of the downtown district in any manner. The motion to amend the proposed ordinance passed 5-4, but due to the wording of the ordinance, the change impacted several Branson performers and comedians.
The amended ordinance impacting Section 94-5 of the Branson City Code defining a drag show states, “The impersonation by the adult or group of adults occurs and the performance is intended to subvert gender stereotypes” and then has two subclauses, only one of which would need to apply. The second subclause states, “The adult or group is paid for the performance, or patrons are charged, to attend the performance.”
Should the ordinance pass as amended, comedians such as Branson multiple time Comedian of the Year award winner Terry Wayne Sanders, who does impersonations of Joan Rivers and other female characters, would be prohibited from moving to a show other than where he is currently performing, and if the show he is in closes, he would not be able to open another show or be part of a replacement show. Jamie Haage, another Branson comedian who impersonates female personalities in the Grand Jubilee show, would not be able to participate in any new shows at Grand Country Music Hall even though there is no move to a new facility.
Several commissioners did not speak with Branson Tri-Lakes News after the vote when asked about this situation, but Vice-Chairman Rick DeJager said the action was not intentional.
“Totally inadvertent,” DeJager said. “Our actions were not looking at performances like those of Terry Wayne Sanders. Our actions were aimed at drag shows with sexualized content.”
DeJager said he believes the Board of Aldermen will amend the ordinance to correct the issue.
The ordinance will be on the agenda for the Branson Board of Aldermen’s Tuesday, July 25, 2023, meeting. Concerned citizens can show up to the meeting to share their views during public comment time, or they can visit the Board of Alderman page at bransonmo.gov and email their zone’s alderman.
