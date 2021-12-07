A man was taken to Cox Medical Center Branson on Friday, Dec. 3, just after 7 a.m. for a gunshot wound after an incident which took place at a home on Sycamore Church Road in Branson.
The victim was brought into the hospital in a private vehicle and officers were then called to the hospital.
Taney County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the location of the shooting to conduct an investigation, but there were no further incidents.
A press statement from the sheriff’s office said a male victim had been shot by another male following an “altercation” at the Sycamore Church Road home. The victim was in stable condition at the time of the sheriff’s statement on Friday.
Investigators say that they’ve been able to determine there is no threat to the general public from the people involved in the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 417-546-7250.
