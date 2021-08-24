Governor Mike Parson declared the week of Aug. 15-21, 2021 as “Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week.”
Parson’s proclamation references providing clean water fulfills the state motto “Salus people suprema lex Sesto”, which means “The welfare of the people shall be the supreme law.” He also references how water and wastewater technicians were vital during the COVID-19 pandemic response and their ongoing efforts to protect state infrastructure.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said on social media the week recognizes the “crucial work water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities vibrant.”
The city of Branson saluted their utilities staff after the governor’s proclamation.
“The city of Branson utilities staff performs a vital role in our community by providing a resource which produces a higher quality of life and creating a sustainable and resilient community,” Branson Interim Utilities Director Kendall Powell told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Producing water for use within the community takes certified treatment operators, laboratory staff, water distribution crews, sewer collection crews, electricians, bio-solids operators and administration staff all of which make up our Utilities Department.”
Powell said the community may not realize his staff never truly has a day off because the needs of the community don’t end.
“These staff members work countless hours to ensure an abundant source of safe drinking water is available to the community and visitors of Branson,” Powell said. “In order to meet the needs of the community, we operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week year-round. Many of our crews are on call at a moment’s notice in order to keep the water flowing properly and often face adverse conditions so the community can have a better quality of life.”
The utilities department can provide tours of the city’s water and wastewater treatment plant for citizens. It also provides water quality reports and more information on the City of Branson website, bransonmo.gov, under the “Utilities” section.
