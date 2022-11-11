The city of Branson named a member of the Parks and Recreation department as the November 2022 Employee of the Month.
Peggy Mills received the award because of contributions she made to the 2022 Fall Community Garage Sale.
“She went out of her way to assist the patrons of the sale, many of whom were seniors,” Alderman Clay Cooper said as he read the award. “She was proactive, attentive, and made sure to transport heavy items for people who were renting booths.”
Cooper said Mills also made sure any leftover items were donated to local charities.
“My people commented about her kind and caring attitude,” Cooper said. “Peggy can always be counted on to go the extra mile and has a heart for service. Her actions embody the Branson city value of service and courtesy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.