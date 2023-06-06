Four area students will be heading to Jefferson City to take part in a special conference hosted in part by White River Valley Electric Cooperative.
The four students are part of the utility’s Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (CYCLE) Contest. The students will travel and take part in events from July 19 to July 21.
“Education, Training, and Information is a guiding cooperative principle,” Nathan Stearns, Community Programs Coordinator at WRVEC, said in a statement. “CYCLE provides outstanding local students a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to gain leadership skills while learning more about electric cooperatives and their state government.”
The students will join around 95 other sophomores and juniors from across the state for the three-day conference which will include meetings with prominent state officials, and guided tours of locations like the State Capitol building and the Missouri State Supreme Court.
High school sophomores from across Missouri submitted an essay to their local cooperative answering the question “What qualities or experiences make you a good leader?” Qualifying students needed to be within the WRVEC five-county service area either in their school district or their homeschooling location, and be 15 or 16 years old and sophomore grade equivalent.
The family did not need to be a member of the cooperative for the student to compete.
Additional information about CYCLE can be found on the cooperative’s website, whiteriver.org.
