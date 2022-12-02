The Branson Tri-Lakes News is giving a Christmas opportunity for both the naughty and nice in the community.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, a Breakfast with Santa and The Grinch will be held at the newspaper’s offices, 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister.
“Christmas is a wonderful time to unite together and we’re looking forward to doing so with our community this Saturday,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “With this event, we hope to bring some extra seasonal joy to the area as we present a morning with Santa and The Grinch. This is one Christmas event people are not going to want to miss.”
In addition to breakfast, there will be an opportunity to have your photo taken with Santa Claus, The Grinch, or both with a small donation getting your photo into the newspaper.
“We’re going to have so much fun hanging out with Santa Claus and The Grinch,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Managing Editor Tim Church said. “This event is giving folks of all ages the chance to interact and have their photo taken with two of the most iconic figures of Christmas. It truly is going to be a blast and I’m so excited to welcome the community to our event.”
There is no cost to attend this event. Breakfast items will be pre-packaged goodies for attendees to enjoy at the event.
For additional information call 417-334-3161 or email mfarrow@bransontrilakesnews.com.
