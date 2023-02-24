The Taneyhills Community Library is hosting a looming class.
The Beginning Loom Knitting class will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Stanley & Elaine Ball Tech Room inside the library. The class is open for children and adults ages 10 years old and up. The cost is $5. The class is limited to 12 students.
Instructor Robin Williams will teach students the basics of loom knitting. For this class, participants will be provided a loom but will need to bring their own skein of yarn, of any color or size.
Registration to the class is required and those interested can call the library at 417-334-1418.
For more information visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.