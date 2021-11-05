Four people have been arrested in connection with thefts at a Branson car lot.
The Branson Police Department reported Joe Lewis, Aaron Miller, Ariel Deatley, and Dylan Cron were involved with the burglary at Lakeside Motors in Branson in the overnight hours between Oct. 23 and 24.
Court documents said Ariel Deatley went to Lakeside Motors, approached the building’s power supply boxes, and eventually turned off the main power switch to the property. This shut off the power to the building and the lighting in the parking lot off and also deactivated the building’s alarm system.
Cron and his associates then broke the front glass of the business with a brick taken from a nearby retaining wall.
While inside, the burglars took the titles to cars on the lot and the keys for the vehicles. Over the course of two days, five vehicles were stolen:
-2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup
-2014 Volkswagen Passat
-2017 Mercedes SUV
-2019 Kia Sorento SUV
-2012 GMC Yukon
Deatley told police after being taken into custody on Oct. 29, Lewis had told her he needed a truck. She went to Lakeside Motors to “see what would happen” if she turned off the building’s power. Deatley claimed that she didn’t know what happened after the power to the building was turned off.
Deatley also admitted being the passenger in one of the stolen vehicles, the Kia Sorento, which Dylan Cron used in a high speed pursuit on Oct. 27, with Taney County Deputies.
Meanwhile, in Stone County on Oct. 26, Reeds Spring Police Chief Tracey West initiated pursuit of a vehicle from the city limits. The suspect vehicle crashed and two occupants fled the scene on foot. One of the two were caught and identified as Joe Lewis, the owner of the vehicle. Lewis said he had been driving during the pursuit.
During a search of the crashed vehicle, West found a key fob for a Mercedes that did not match the vehicle in the accident.
That afternoon, Stone County Deputy Nick Frohman located a 2017 Mercedes which had been reported stolen. West responded to the scene and discovered the key fob found in the previous incident was connected to the stolen Mercedes.
Lewis was arrested the next day in Cape Fair after the report of a stolen vehicle and trailer which was hauling a “Ditch Witch” machine and coaxial cable. The deputy found the vehicle and trailer in the woods off State Highway 76 and found Lewis laying in the woods about 200 yards behind the vehicle. He was found with keys and six inches of coax cable in his possession.
After Lewis was detained in a patrol vehicle, the deputy found the keys that Lewis had turned on the vehicle attached to the trailer, and the coax cable found on Lewis matched the spools on the trailer.
Lewis admitted to the deputy he had stolen the truck and trailer.
A camper trailer where Lewis was believed to have been staying was then searched by West and a Stone County Deputy, where a folder was found containing the title, bill of sale, receipts, and other documents from Lakeside Motors connected to the stolen Mercedes.
Under questioning by police at the Stone County Jail, Lewis not only admitted to having the stolen Mercedes, but other vehicles. Stone County Deputies found a 2009 Polaris Ranger RAZR 800 ATV which had also been reported stolen in Taney County.
Paul Winchester with Lakeside Motors told Branson Tri-Lakes News they have recovered most of the vehicles.
“One was totaled in Stone County, a 2013 Dodge Ram,” Winchester said. “One is still missing, a burgundy 2014 Volkswagen Passat.”
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call law enforcement.
Winchester said that they’re in the process of recovering titles.
“I think we ended up with 16 or 17 lost titles we’ll have to apply for at the DMV,” Winchester said.
Winchester also praised the Branson Police Department, saying they recovered many more items that saved the business time and money.
“You hate anything like this [situation] to go out about Branson,” Winchester said. “It is what it is.”
