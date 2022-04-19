A tradition is coming back to Branson this weekend after a three-year hiatus.
The 55th Plumb Nellie Days will be taking place this weekend in downtown Branson at the corner of Atlantic and Commercial Streets. Visitors can enjoy the event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23.
The event will feature over 75 vendors coming from around the Midwest. Crafters will be selling a variety of festival favorites such as handmade quilts, wreaths, boutique clothing, soaps, and lotions to more unusual items like custom tumblers, custom jewelry, art, and more.
A wide variety of food vendors will be available including funnel cake fries, walking tacos, cheesesteak sandwiches, loaded nachos, and fried rice & egg rolls. Dessert items and sweet treats like fried pies, cookies, roasted nuts, kettle corn, pork rinds, and even custom made Whoopie Pies will be available.
Live entertainment will be taking place throughout both days including performances from some area theatre shows. The King’s Castle will be bringing samples of many of their shows including Dancing Queen, Jersey Boys, and the Irish Tenors & Celtic Ladies.
Days organizers will also have games and activities in-between live performances, including bingo, which will have prizes.
Kids will be able to enjoy inflatable slides, a bounce house, and other activities.
Plumb Nellie Days in Branson began in 1960 with the “Plumb Nearly Anything Goes” festival which featured the variety of handmade goods featured at downtown vendors.
Admission is free.
Here is the schedule of entertainment each day of the event, subject to change:
Friday April 22:
10 a.m. King’s Castle Theatre shows
10:30 a.m. Earney Lee Smith
11 a.m. Steve Bruno Samuels
11:30 a.m. Tom Lovato
Noon Rebecca White
1 p.m. Robert Wachob
2 p.m. Patsy Cline & John Wayne
2:30 p.m. King’s Castle Theatre shows
3 p.m. Freedom Journey Show
3:30 p.m. Ron Atwood
4 p.m.TBA
5 p.m.TBA
Saturday April 23:
10 a.m. April Greer & Daughter
11 a.m. Best of Downtown: Dessert Edition Contest with Celebrity Judges Peggy Brennan and David Brooks
Noon EJ Sharp
12:30 p.m. Laura Kaye
1 p.m. Michelle Deck
2 p.m. Ivie Walker
3 p.m. Rebecca White
4 p.m. CRC Band
5 p.m. Americana Theatre shows
For more information visit https://fb.me/e/1Q2hB7Wd2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.