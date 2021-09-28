The Table Rock Art Guild is presenting their 40th Annual Festival of Art 2021.
This year the theme for the annual event is Color Magic, according to the flyer for the event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Kimberling Area Library, located at 45 Kimberling Blvd, Kimberling City.
For more information visit tablerockartgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.