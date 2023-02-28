Elevate Branson is hoping to make an impact on the community’s workforce by bringing a new program to Branson, which will provide affordable transportation to lower income workers in the region.
Elevate Rides is a program which will help area workers obtain and eventually own a scooter which will help them obtain and maintain jobs which are outside walking distance from their residence.
“I’ve lived in the Branson area for more than 35 years and for at least 25 of those years transportation has been a topic of conversation,” Elevate Branson Co-founder Bryan Stallings said at a launch event for the new outreach. “Over the years I’ve heard all kinds of proposals from buses to trolleys to a monorail system in 2006, and my personal favorite was a few years ago, a gondola system that was proposed.”
Stallings said city residents have been asking for decades to come up with solutions for traffic congestion and while the city added additional roads off the strip to help alleviate the problem in that part of the city, those solutions focused on tourists, not area workers.
“When I talk to a lot of the tourists who come here, they enjoy driving up and down the strip, because they want to see the new attractions every year,” Stallings said. “Where I think the focus of transportation should be is moving the workforce to the employers who desperately need them.”
Stallings noted in 2010 Elevate began a test program where a dozen bicycles were placed at motels where people had been living. Despite the bikes being single speed, without gears to help with the hills in the city, after six weeks the bikes had a combined use of over 1,000 miles. He said it proved when affordable transportation was available, people would use it, although bikes were not the best alternative because of the distance between residences and employers and the lack of bike lanes.
“It’s not like we can give Branson employees who live in Forsyth a bunch of bikes and expect them to bike all this way,” Stallings said.
So Elevate Branson partnered with an organization started in Memphis called MyCityRides, which offers motorized scooters to residents through a program which will train them on safe use and give them a path to ownership of the scooter.
An area resident can apply to be a part of the program and they will essentially receive a microloan for the purchase of a scooter. While the participant is in the program, making payments on the scooter and/or attending safety classes and other requirements of the program, MyCityRides Branson will cover items like maintenance and repairs.
There will also be a program where employers can work with Elevate and MyCityRides to provide scooters for employees where deductions can be taken from payroll to cover the cost of scooters.
“You go anywhere else in the world, you’re going to see as many bikes as cars,” Andy Nix of MyCityRidesMemphis said. “Why not here? It’s culture. And we’re working to shift the culture.”
Nix said the program helps people smooth out costs and other issues with scooter payments to help people be able to focus on their jobs and excel at work to help advance their career.
“We’re fostering an ownership mentality because this isn’t a rental program, it’s an ownership program,” Nix said. “We get people engaged and build an ownership mentality which enhances their tenancy, resiliency, and success.”
The scooters are designed to be able to travel at least 50 miles, so they’re considered to be a very viable option for an urban environment.
Stallings said data from the program was surprising for many because the biggest number of scooter riders were over the age of 30, with the biggest portion of riders between 41 to 55 years old.
“I thought it would be college students,” Stallings said. “But this shows a scooter is a serious means of transportation.”
Stallings encourages employers to look into their sponsorship options because he believes it will really enhance the workforce for the region.
The financing for the scooters will be provided through First Community Bank of Branson, and it will be mandatory for anyone who wants to participate in the program. However, a side benefit to this program is because the financing is considered a loan, making payments on the scooter is a way for participants to help build and restore credit.
Local political leaders were impressed with the new Elevate program. Branson Aldermen Clay Cooper and Chuck Rodriguez, who attended the launch announcement, both praised Elevate’s efforts.
“I think it’s a great program to help the workforce in our community,” Cooper said. “It’s great to see Elevate Branson putting ideas into action and trying to help the workforce and employers in Branson be more successful.”
For more information about the Elevate Rides program, contact Levi.LaFee@ElevateBranson.org.
