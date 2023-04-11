Missouri Governor Mike Parson has nominated the interim head of the Branson Chamber of Commerce to a state board.
Jonas Arjes has been nominated for the Missouri Development Finance Board, a board which evaluates infrastructure and economic development projects who are in need of funding to see if they will have a likelihood of success with board funding.
“I’m honored and humbled by the nomination from Governor Parson,” Arjes told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I still need to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate and we are working with Senator Eslinger’s office and looking at possible dates in April for the confirmation hearing. Once that is behind us, I’m looking forward to learning more about the opportunities and projects that are coming before the board and contributing what I am able based on my knowledge and experience in the field of economic development.”
The MDFB has 12 voting members. Eight are volunteers appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. The other four members are the Lieutenant Governor, and the Directors of the Department of Economic Development, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.
The rules of the board are taken from the Missouri Development Finance Board Act.
“I’m excited by the prospects of contributing to and assisting statewide projects,” Arjes said.
More information about the Missouri Development Finance Board can be found at mdfb.mo.gov.
