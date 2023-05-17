An Arkansas man is in the Christian County jail on outstanding warrants after being taken into custody in Saddlebrooke following a manhunt.
Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News they took Michael David Woods into custody around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, on Brookeside Drive in Saddlebrooke without incident.
The pursuit of Woods began in Branson when Branson police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle then fled the city, eventually weaving through rural roads in Taney, Stone, and Christian counties before Woods abandoned the car on Dry Hollow Road and fled into the woods.
Deputies from Christian, Taney, Stone, and Greene counties were part of the manhunt response, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshal service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Several K9 units, including those from Branson, were used as part of the tracking of the suspect.
Woods is being held in the Christian County Jail without bond on a parole violation, unlawful use of a weapon, and other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.