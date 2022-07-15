A family-friendly swim night is coming to the Branson AquaPlex.
Branson Parks and Recreation are hosting a “Night Swim” at the AquaPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy., on Friday, July 22, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Aaron Space of the musical duo Prince Ivan.
In addition to swimming, the event will include games and specials at concession stands.
The cost to attend is $5 and tickets can be purchased in advance or the night of the event. Season passes or other coupons to the AquaPlex will not be accepted for the Night Swim.
More information about the Night Swim can be found at BransonParksAndRecreation.com in the Programs/Special Events section.
