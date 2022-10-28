A group of Branson High School students became a little “tied up” last week as part of a 25 year-old school tradition.
Students took part in “Mr. Koon Day,” a day celebrating physics teacher Todd Koon, who is known for wearing brightly colored or themed ties. A group of students in 1998 came to school dressed in a shirt and tie in Koon’s honor and inadvertently created a yearly tradition.
“Mr. Koon Day started in 1998 when three students Chris Fasel, Matt Fisher, and Cole Styron just decided to come to class one day dressed up in a shirt and tie,” Koon told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The yearbook advisor was right next to my class, so she decided to take a picture and it got put in the yearbook as ‘Koon Dog’ look-a-likes. The next year, four students asked when Mr. Koon Day was and I told them I had no idea what they were talking about. They then decided to set a day and Ryan Delaquisaue, Grant Firl, Micah Gipe, and David North came dressed up as me and then it became a thing after that.”
Chloe Ray, a senior at Branson High School and leader of the Student Council, told Branson Tri-Lakes News the organization of the tradition is passed down from one student to another.
“This year [was] taken on by BHS junior, Ivan Avellanosa,” Ray said. “The day still runs as it did in 1998. Students come to school dressed in button-ups and ties.”
Ray said Koon makes sure any student who wants to take part in the day is able to even if they can’t afford it.
“In efforts to be able to get all of his students involved, no matter their financial circumstance, Mr. Koon brings in all, nearly 300, of his spare ties,” Ray said. “The Student Council is proud to continue this tradition each year and beyond thankful that Mr. Koon is a sponsor for the council.”
Koon says as far as he knows, there’s no special reason for the day.
“There is no specific day or special reasoning for Koon Day except that I almost always wear a shirt and tie to class,” he said.
He said he was thankful for the day and is humbled by the honor.
“On Mr. Koon Day, we take a picture and I usually hand out candy to the participants,” Koon said. “I am honored that so many have decided to participate over the past 25 years. The numbers have definitely increased over the years and has about doubled since student council kids have started participating. Hopefully it will continue until they retire me from the Branson School District.”
The yearly picture is made part of the school’s yearbook.
