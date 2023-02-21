The city of Branson has announced a long-time public relations director for an award-winning theme park will be taking over as head of communications.
Lisa Rau, the current Director of Publicity & Public Relations for Silver Dollar City, will join the city of Branson as Communications Director.
“Lisa is a communications icon who has drastically moved the bar in a positive direction for Silver Dollar City and for the Branson area as a whole,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said in a statement. “To have someone of her magnitude join the City of Branson is an incredible opportunity. She is passionate about Branson and I am thrilled she has chosen to continue to serve our community.”
Rau’s role with the city will be to strengthen outreach and communications channels which focus on promoting Branson’s unique brand, reputation, and entertainment and business offerings.
“Lisa brings an unparalleled amount of positivity and energy to this position,” Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp said. “Her inside knowledge and expertise of both the community and this field will help us in our efforts to move the city forward with vision and leadership.”
Rau has spent more than three decades with Silver Dollar City, and is one of only two people to have ever had the position leading the park’s publicity efforts. She is a multiple award winner, including multiple American Advertising Awards for SDC’s broadcast advertising campaigns.
“I’m really looking forward to participating on Branson’s leadership team,” Rau said. “This is an outstanding way to serve our community while continuing to be part of the ever-evolving story of our world-class destination that offers visitors multi-faceted family entertainment, along with a wonderful lifestyle for those who reside here.”
Rau will begin her role with the city on March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.