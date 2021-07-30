Southern Missouri Arts Connection Art Center will display art created by area youth at a unique exhibit in the month of August for the community to enjoy.
The art of area youth will be the gallery focus for August at the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street, in Hollister.
The show titled ‘Next Gen Creators Exhibit’, will showcase a variety of work coming out of the summer camp programs that SMAC has hosted. The opening reception will be Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 to9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.The exhibit will continue at the center through the month of August, according to a press release from SMAC.
SMAC offered five art camps this summer to area youth, including two weekday camps for elementary-aged children, one weekday camp for teenagers, a Saturday only camp for children, and a creating art from nature camp for kids.
The three week long weekday camps have all finished.
Local artist Lacey Finchum instructed area youth at the weekday camps, where she has fostered some amazing talent and creativity, which will be evident in the exhibit, according to the release.
“I’m really excited to be able to show off what the kids and teens have worked on this summer,” Finchum said in the release. “I can’t wait to see their excited faces on opening night when they get to see their hard work on display and feel the community support behind them.”
According to the SMAC website, Finchum is an artist, author, and educator who is inspired by nature and self-discovery. She is passionate about encouraging people to try new things and follow their dreams. As an educator, she has taught students of all ages through private and public venues. It is her mission to help students explore new concepts and materials so that they may find the areas they are most passionate about.
The Sunny Saturday Art Camp is under the instruction of local artist Julie Zetina and will finish up on July 31.
“There will be some very creative selections from our Sunny Saturday Art Camp also that demonstrate uniqueness, variety and whimsy,” Zetina said in the release. “Many pieces will be sculptural in nature, as well.”
According to the SMAC website, Zetina is a local art educator and artist who has served the Tri-Lakes area for more than 30 years. She has shared her artistic skills and creativity throughout Missouri, teaching and conducting art workshops for children and adults using a variety of mediums. She has served on the Missouri Art Educator Council as a representative of southwest Missouri art teachers for 15 years and was selected by her peers as Missouri’s Art Teacher of the Year, and twice as Teacher of the Month and Teacher of the Year for Blue Eye School District. Zetina has a passion to not only create art, but to support others as they play and dabble in the wonderful world of ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, and more.
Children who are interested in attending an art camp still have an opportunity with SMAC’s Nature Art Camp under the guidance of Finchum, which will run the week of August 2 to6. This camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the SMAC Art Center.
The Nature Art Camp is a new late summer art camp offered by SMAC, according to the website. The camp kicks off with a trip to Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park to forage for natural materials to use throughout the week, such as leaves, wildflowers and sticks. Projects will include sun prints, beaded daisy chains, dried flower mandalas, painted leaf mobiles, tie-dye using natural dyes and more. At the end of the week, students will have numerous completed projects that they may take home or submit to the ‘Next Gen Creators Exhibit’ in the SMAC gallery.
Southern Missouri Arts Connection, a 501C3 non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership, strives to improve the quality of life in southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all.
For more information visit smac-art.org.
