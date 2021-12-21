A change in state law has reduced the amount of time candidates have to file for municipal elections.
House Bill 271 trimmed two weeks from filing time for municipal elections, including school boards, municipalities, fire districts, and other political subdivisions.
The final day for filing is Tue., December 28, at 5 p.m.. The final day for certification of candidate’s filings is Jan. 25, 2022.
The last day to register for the April municipal elections is March 9, 2022.
State election officials are reminding anyone interested in running for office of the deadline because many county offices across the state are closed on Dec. 24 and 27 for the Christmas holiday.
Candidates are also encouraged to call the office of their community’s election officials to make sure they bring in all the necessary paperwork for the office they are seeking when they come in to file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.