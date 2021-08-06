A local thrift shop is making a difference for the betterment of the community by keeping a blessing box pantry open for those in need of help.
Natalie Merritt and her husband Billy opened The Open Hearts Open Hands Thrift Store, located at 15094 Business 13, Branson West, in March of 2019.
“We opened the thrift store in March of 2019 with the goal to make a difference in the community we live in and the surrounding areas we love,” Merritt said. “Our 25 cent per item pricing on all items in the store also comes from this same goal.”
In December of 2019, Merritt saw a post on social media that caught her attention and inspired her.
“I saw a ‘blessings box’ on a post on social media. I was moved by the way it served people with no prejudice and no criteria to meet or paperwork to fill out,” Merritt said. “It was just a simple ‘take what you need, leave what you can’ mentality that I believe comes from the Biblical principles that we are all to live by.”
Being inspired to act, Merritt took to social media with a request.
“I posted on our Facebook page that for my birthday that year I would like to have the means to place one in front of the thrift store. I received a message from one of the workers at OACAC that was next door. She told me that their plans were to place these boxes in front of all of their offices in the coming months. This was a great example of how God works. I wanted to put one out and so did God, but his plans were different (from) mine.”
The OACAC office opened the pantry on the deck in front of the thrift store. When OACAC moved to a different location, Merritt kept the pantry to help the community.
“I am not 100% sure when the pantry was first started. It was started by a local organization that used to be located in the same shopping center with the thrift store,” Merrit said. “We have always supported the pantry, so when they moved, it only seemed natural to keep the pantry where it was and continue to encourage the community to keep using it.”
Merritt said, the Blessing Heart Pantry is a community donation driven pantry that is open to anyone in the community who has a need for food and hygiene items.
“The Blessings Pantry is a 24/7 pantry where members of the community can come and get food and hygiene items when they need them,” Merritt said. “The community can help by providing items so that we can keep the pantry stocked.”
Merritt explained they do not have a way to keep track of how many people are visiting the pantry, but they know the pantry is being used by the community when there is a need.
“I have not monitored a specific number of people that visit the pantry,” Merritt said. “I do know many mornings when I come in it is empty, by the time I leave for the day it is full again, and the following morning it is once again, empty.”
Many people visit the pantry at night. Merritt said she believes this is because people are uncomfortable asking others for help.
“Many people visit the pantry after hours because they are embarrassed and uncomfortable asking for help. If you are homeless, jobless, working or not, please come get what you need,” Merritt said. “Our heart is to have open hands to the community, regardless of where you are in life or why.”
Merritt said there are other businesses in the area that are giving back to the community as well.
“Hair by the Lake salon in our shopping center just started a share it forward initiative also. Anyone can come in and make a $10 donation and purchase a haircut for a student going back to school,” Merritt said. “The Taco Lady by Best Western in Branson West has a Feeding Friends program where you can make a $20 donation and purchase a meal for a family of four that may not ever get to eat out, or just needs a hot meal. We are #differencemakers365, simple people simply looking for ways to make a difference 365 days a year.”
Merritt said if someone would like to donate to help those in need, they can drop off any non-perishable food item or hygiene item into the pantry at any time.
“I want the community to know this resource is available to anyone. If you feel led to help and all you have is one can of food, you are making a difference,” Merritt said.
For more information visit ‘Open Hearts Open Hands Thrift Store’ on Facebook.
