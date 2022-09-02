A fundraising event for House of Hope will take place at Vintage Paris in Hollister on Friday, Sept. 9.
The event will include food trucks starting at 6 p.m. and a concert by Dawson Hollow starting at 7 p.m.
The funds will be used to help House of Hope with renovations before the start of the winter season in Branson. House of Hope offers Branson’s only warming center, which is in need of a sprinkler system and other changes to comply with city building codes.
When temperatures drop below freezing, the center provides a warm shelter along with a hot meal and a bed for the night.
“We were brainstorming for fundraising ideas to help reopen the warming center, because we have a lot of construction work to do, and I am a huge fan of Dawson Hollow,” Melanie Sawatzki with House of Hope told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “So we reached out to them on a whim and they said they would love to help out the cause. Vintage Paris has been so great to help us by hosting the show.”
The members of Dawson Hollow said performing for the fundraiser was an easy decision.
“[House of Hope staff] said C of O kids were involved and it would be hosted at Vintage Paris, so it just seemed like a win win win,” the band said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We filmed a major portion of one of our music videos (Summer Snow) at Riley’s Treasures, have done several concerts at C of O and Vintage Paris. So this is going to be like a big reunion!
“Our community opened a warming center last year and it was such a blessing to folks in our area. We are honored to be asked to get involved with this project. We hope folks in the Branson/Hollister area will come out, learn about these great resources and help sponsor this new Warming Center! We plan to bring a full evening of music and fun!”
Sawatzki said Vintage Paris will be inviting food and drink trucks to be part of the outdoor concert event. The coffee shop is located at 7900 Historic State Hwy 165 in Hollister.
In addition to the warming center, House of Hope’s advocacy office also helps serve those in need in the Branson area with personalized support to overcome barriers in the path of rebuilding their lives.
All proceeds from the show will benefit House of Hope’s mission.
Tickets are $20 and are available online at givebutter.com/dawsonhollow.
