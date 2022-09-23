A Branson High School student has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 National Merit Scholarship.
Warat Nathan Vijitbenjaronk is competing with 16,000 students across the nation to earn one of the 7,250 National Merit Scholarships available.
“We are so proud of Nathan, as he has worked diligently to reach his goals and is incredibly deserving of this honor,” Branson High School Senior Counselor Dixie Bailey said in a statement.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, semifinalists must maintain an outstanding academic record throughout high school, gain endorsements of school officials, earn high SAT or ACT scores, and write an essay for the contest. Semifinalists will be reviewed again to create a list of finalists from which the scholarship winners will be chosen.
Winners of the scholarships will be announced in four news releases starting in April and ending in July.
