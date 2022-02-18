Branson residents were happy to see snow plows and city crews working to clear streets and spread materials to try and keep roadways from icing up during the recent snowstorm.
However, Branson city staff were watching pennies fall from heaven with each snowflake.
The city’s Public Works Department said the storm, which hit the city Feb. 2, and lasted three days, cost the city $42,308 in labor and materials.
The city used 30 staff from four different departments working in 12 hour shifts each on 13 city snow routes. The crews cleared about 250 lane-miles of road, driving a total of just over 7,000 miles, using 901 man hours.
“We have a team that is dedicated to monitoring local weather and what is happening on our streets,” Public Works/Engineering Director Keith Francis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This helps determine if and what type of pretreatment will be needed. This information is then passed on to our plow truck drivers who are advised on what to do. If we don’t need to spread salt or other chemicals we don’t. For example, if we are trying to clear the roads of snow, we wouldn’t put down any chemicals as we would just be plowing it back off. Our road crews are trained and efficient stewards of taxpayers’ dollars.”
Public Works crews used 49 tons of salt and 600 gallons of salt brine to treat roads during the storm. In addition, they also used 200 gallons of beet juice with the salt and salt brine.
The beet juice allows the salt brine to work at lower temperatures to treat icy or snow packed roads. MoDOT said beet juice also helps lessen corrosive properties of salt used on roadways. Most MoDOT vehicles use a 80/20 mixture of salt to beet juice. Beet juice cannot melt ice without the addition of the salt brine.
MoDOT said the beet/brine mixture is needed because at 30 degrees, a pound of salt melts about 46 pounds of ice, but at zero degrees, that same pound of salt will only melt around four pounds of ice.
If temperatures fall below 5 degrees, calcium chloride is added to the mix to make it effective to -15 degrees.
City staff reports removing almost 399,000 cubic yards of snow, or just over 80.7 tons. By comparison, that amount of cubic yards of snow would be enough to cover Branson High School’s football field about 185 feet deep.
The city’s snow and ice removal plans can be found on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov, in the Winter Weather Preparedness section.
