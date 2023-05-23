The Forsyth Board of Aldermen took the first steps to place an issue on the ballot in August in regards to the retail sale of marijuana in city limits.
During the Monday, May 15, Board of Aldermen meeting, the city’s officials had the first and second reading of Ordinance No. 560, an ordinance imposing a sales tax at a rate of 3% on all tangible personal property, retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the city of Forsyth, Missouri pursuant to article XIV, section 2.6 (5) of the Missouri constitution subject to the approval by the voters of the city at the special election to be held on Aug. 8, 2023, designating the form of a ballot and directing the city clerk to provide notice of set election.
On Nov. 8, 2022, the electors of the State of Missouri approved Amendment 3 to make sale of recreational marijuana legal in the State of Missouri. The newly enacted Article XIV, section 2.6(5) of the Missouri Constitution authorizes cities to impose a sales tax on marijuana sales within city limits.
The ordinance will impose a 3% tax on legal recreational mairjuana sold within Forsyth city limits. This tax would be in addition to state and local county taxes on marijuana. The state of Missouri currently has a 6% tax on marijuana.
There was some discussion by the Forsyth aldermen on the wording of the ballot issue and where the tax revenue would go either toward General Funds or toward Public Safety. After some back and forth between the aldermen and Forsyth Financial Officer Angela Leist on if there were specifications on where the tax could be allocated. Leist said there was no specification by the state of where the money had to go.
“I think we have a better chance of the public approving the issue if it goes to public safety,” Ward I Alderman Dustin Krob said during the meeting.
The board ultimately decided to word the ballot issue to state the tax would be put toward public safety.
The sales tax imposed by this ordinance shall not be effective unless approved by a majority of the votes cast by the qualified voters at the special election in August.
On the ballot Forsyth voters shall see the following:
Question 1
Shall the City of Forsyth, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent (3%) on all retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the City of Forsyth, Missouri, for the purpose of funding public safety?
Currently the city of Forsyth does not have a marijuana dispensary within city limits.
