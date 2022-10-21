Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a call on Saturday, Oct. 15, for a large animal rescue situation. When crews arrived, they found a horse trapped in the mud which they thought at first was dead.
“The horse had a vulture standing on its back when we arrived,” Assistant Chief Chris Bird told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The horse had ended up digging itself down about three and a half, maybe four feet down into the mud.”
Bird said the horse had escaped from an enclosure about a mile from where it had gotten stuck next to a retaining pond about a day and a half before it was discovered and a call was placed to emergency services. Bird agreed it was likely the horse was looking to get a drink when it became stuck in the mud.
While Bird said his crew had been trained to deal with mechanical advantage rescues like the one necessary for the horse, any time a large animal is involved it raises the danger level for his personnel.
“You have to get to the animal to sedate them before we can attempt the rescue,” Bird said. “Any large animal when it’s in an unfamiliar environment, is scared, and is surrounded by strange people, is going to act in a violent manner. Doesn’t matter if it’s a cow or a horse or any animal of this size.”
The crew had to assist a large animal veterinarian from Taney County Veterinary Service in reaching the animal to sedate it before rescue.
Bird said the team had to clear a path for their mechanical rescue apparatus, which required them to remove a few trees in the rescue path. He said it actually took longer to prepare for the rescue than the actual rescue.
“It took us about 30 minutes to get the path cleared and our equipment ready for the mechanical rescue,” Bird said. “It took about 15 minutes for the vet to get the horse sedated, and then another 15 minutes or so for us to get a strap around the horse to begin the rescue. Once we had the strap around the horse, the actual rescue took about 10 minutes.”
Bird said the horse was around 1,400 pounds and his crew not only had to pull the horse out of the hole, but across the wet, unstable ground to a safe place.
“They would pull it for about two feet, and then we’d have to stop for a moment,” Bird said.
Once the horse was on stable ground, the owner of the horse and the veterinarians took over the care of the animal.
“We can adapt our training to any situation where someone or something is in need,” Bird said.
Western Taney County Fire’s Technical Rescue Team trains frequently for scenarios like the mechanical advantage, including water, boat, high and low angle, confined space, land search, and hazardous material situations.
While the horse was alive when rescued, its injuries required it to later be humanely euthanized.
