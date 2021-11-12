On Monday, Nov. 8, an event to honor and remember the POW/MIA service men and women was held at the Welk Resort as part of Branson’s Veterans Homecoming week.
The POW/MIA Service of Remembrance took place in front of the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial, “The Wall”. “The Wall” is the official half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the most visited memorial in Washington, D.C., nearly 240 ft. long and listing more than 58,000 names of the nation’s fallen heroes in the Vietnam conflict.
“The Wall” is on display at the Welk Resort from Nov. 5 to 10, as part of the veteran events. It is open to the public.
The event began with an introduction by P.O.W. Network Chairman Mary Schantag. This was followed by the posting of the colors by Branson High School Air Force JROTC, the singing of the National Anthem by Susan Heimbach, and the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer by Terri Howard.
Schantag then took to the podium again to speak on the devastation families feel when there are few to no answers about missing loved ones.
“When no body is found, sometimes they are listed as missing. With families there may be no doubt that (they) died in service to (their) country. Today we have a rare opportunity to hear a story of such a traumatic loss. One story of service loss and heartache that continues decades after the war.”
Schantag introduced Maria Williams McCawley, the daughter of Sergeant First Class Albert Francis Williams.
Williams, from Kirkwood, Missouri, was reported MIA on March 15, 1962, three years before American troops were sent into Vietnam. Williams along with 103 people were on Flying Tiger Line charter flight 739 when it vanished in the Pacific Ocean en route to Saigon.
Flight 739 had 11 civilian crew members, three members of the armed forces of Vietnam and 93 jungle-trained Army Rangers, who were highly trained in electronics and communications. The plane was to travel from Travis Air Force Base in California to Saigon, with refueling stops in Hawaii, Waker Island, Guam and the Philippines. The plane was reported lost, but no wreckage or remains were ever found.
McCawley, who was an infant when her father was reported missing, said she was honored to share her fathers story.
“I’d like to share what I know of the sacrifices of enlisted personnel and their families. It hits close to home for me as the ultimate sacrifice was a full sight in my life,” McCawley said. “My dad gave his life for this country before I even turned 1 year old. My dad’s name was Albert Francis Williams Jr., but my grandma called him Sonny. That’s how he was known to all of his family.”
McCawley said she did not have any personal memories of her father since she was so young, but his family helped her to know what type of man he was.
“I have been blessed to know my dad’s family quite well. I’ve heard stories about what kind of man he was, and what it was like having him as a brother,” McCawley said. “He knew several languages. He had a great sense of humor. He was charming, a sharp dresser. And he could get away with things his siblings couldn’t because he had this mom wrapped around his little finger. His younger brother looked up.”
McCawley said her father and the other 92 Army Rangers were on a secret mission in March of 1962. All the families of those men know is all radio contact was lost as they flew from Guam and then the plane went missing.
“Did it crash? Did it explode? Was it lost at sea or was the plane may be hijacked and diverted? Was he taken as a prisoner of war? Has he been tortured for years by the enemy? And if so, I pray that it was so quick that there was no time for fear,” McCawley said.
McCawley’s mother and the other families received a telegram saying their relative was missing and less then two weeks later they received letters saying their relatives were presumed dead.
To this day nothing has ever been revealed to the families about the secret mission.
“It’s been almost 60 years since my mom got that knock on her door. The most dreaded telegram, saying that her husband was missing in action, or possibly a prisoner of war,” McCawley said. “Two weeks after that she was told he was presumed dead after no wreckage or remains were found following a massive search. I still don’t know what happened or what was the purpose of this secret mission.
“Why is it still a secret? 60 years later? Is there really anything that would do harm to let families have some type of information? The government has not organized any further searches of his plane, even with all the new technology that we have now. They have the coordinates of where the plane last had radio contact, but they are still so secretive that they cannot tell us anything about this mission. I believe families have a right to know. My dad’s service to his country forever changed many lives, it changed every day of my life and that of my siblings. His legacy lives on in us.”
During the ceremony, a wreath was presented with the names of all those lost on Flying Tiger Line flight 739.
The ceremony was closed out with the ringing of the bell for the P.O.W.s and MIA, who are still lost.
According to a press release from the P.O.W. Network, the 93 American Army Rangers are not honored by having their names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. In fact family requests to have the names added have been repeatedly denied. They had not received any honors (until 2021) in their states or even their hometowns. Many families say they paid for the gravestones themselves – marking empty graves.
McCawley’s father and family was honored at the Silver Anniversary Military Gala & Banquet Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to a press release from the P.O.W. Network.
McCawley, who lives just outside Branson, represented the family at the Gala. Schantag presented three Gold Stars, representing a history dating back to WWI. The authorized symbol is for eligible survivors of service members who lost their lives while on active duty during a combat-related incident with the design actually being authorized by Congress in 1947.
Schantag noted her application for the pins included the statement;
“This will remain a heartbreak for all involved until answers are found and national recognition, long overdue, given for each of the families.”
She continued while the Master of Ceremonies, Lt Mac McAllister, and President of the Mess, Air Force veteran Saundra McDowell made the presentation, saying “With long overdue thanks and the gratitude of a grateful nation, we are presenting the three authorized and registered Gold Star Lapel Pins to Maria Williams McCawley for the Williams family.”
The Gold Star pins will be accompanied by US flags that were flown over the Capitol on POW/MIA Recognition Day in September in honor of Albert Francis Williams.
On July 29, 2021, the Senate passed S.Res. 328: A resolution designating August 1, 2021, as “Gold Star Children’s Day.”
