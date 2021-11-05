Cox Branson Medical Center announced Sue Head of College of the Ozarks has been named the new Chair of the Center’s Board of Directors.
Head replaces Bob Cox, whose term ended last month. Head was previously serving as the board’s First Vice Chair.
“Over the course of my 20+ years in the community, the hospital has upgraded facilities, increased patient services, recruited high quality medical professionals from around the country, and greatly improved its reputation,” Head said in a social media statement. “Cox Medical Center Branson ranks as one of the top hospitals in the state, and the leadership team is always striving for ways to improve patient experience and quality of care. My goals include: encouraging medical professionals and staff members who have served our community tirelessly during the pandemic, continuing to recruit and retain top quality individuals for our team, and to continue to develop ways of helping our neighbors in need navigate the healthcare system I am proud to serve the exceptional team at Cox Branson as they carry out their vision ‘To be the best for those who need us.’”
Head is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, Evangel University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University Graduate School of Education. She has been on the Board of Directors for Cox Medical Center Branson since 2016.
Head is the Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Dead of Character Education at College of the Ozarks.
The press statement from the medical center praised outgoing Chair Bob Cox, stating that Cox’s “leadership and wisdom helped guide us through some of the hospital’s darkest hours.”
The Board’s new First Vice Chair is Nita Jane Ayres, who has been serving as Second, and the new Second Vice Chair is Randy Brashers.
