A longtime Branson performer visited the Branson Centennial Museum to tell his family’s story of entertaining tens of thousands of visitors in the area over the last 50 years.
Randy Plummer presented a talk called “From Knob Lick to Branson, MO: The Plummer Family Legacy 1973-1990.” The presentation was part of the museum’s monthly history talks produced in conjunction with the White River Valley Historical Society.
“I’m so thankful to the Lord to be here today,” Plummer said. “This is quite an honor. The 26th of this month would be 50 years since we started the show. You know, I miss it, but time does move on.”
Plummer shared his family history through a series of pictures which drove the narrative of his tale.
He said his parents, Rosie and Darrell, met through their love of music. His father had a band called Darrell Plummer and His Ozark Buddies. His mother was with the Red Combs band.
“And then they met,” Plummer said. “And it didn’t take them long before they got married. They were married in 1954, my sister Melody came along in ‘55, and I was the ‘56 model.”
He said the family band played high school auditoriums or wherever they could play, when in 1968 they put out a single with two songs: “The Texas Range” and “You Know That I Love You.”
Plummer showed the crowd the guitar he was given on his sixth birthday from his parents, which drove his lifelong love of music. He shared a story about the guitar being taken by a cousin who put a clock inside the guitar which hung for years at the concession stand at the Plummer’s theater in Branson.
“When [the theatre] closed, I got it back, but it didn’t have the clock in it,” he said.
The family built the Plummer Family Theater in 1973, the third theater on the Branson 76 Strip. The family continued to perform shows until they closed the theater in 1990 and sold it to an investor. (The theater today is the Americana Theater.)
The show was also the launching point of many music careers including a Branson legend. Jamie Haage performed as Jim Dandy for the first time on the Plummer Family Theater stage.
Plummer also talked about his family’s non-theatre music productions, such as playing venues around the midwest during the winter months when the theaters in Branson were closed. He also talked about growing up as a child in Knob Lick, Missouri, and how his family would travel to Nashville from there to record albums.
He told the crowd his mother and father were enjoying their retirement and spending time with their grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
After the theater closure, Randy played with some legendary performers to come through Branson, including Roy Clark and Doug Gabriel. He spent 14 years performing with James Garrett at the Branson IMAX. He also recorded a number of solo music works, some of which he performed during his presentation.
More information about Randy is on his website, randyplummer.com, and information about upcoming talks at the Branson Centennial Museum can be found on their Facebook page.
