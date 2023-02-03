Downtown Branson’s warming shelter is expanding and improving facilities while maintaining a full house during the recent winter storms.
House of Hope, located at 217 Veterans Blvd. in Branson above Riley’s Treasures thrift store, has been open most of January because of temperatures diving below freezing at night. The facility has expanded from previous years with the ability to help house 49 people who would otherwise be forced to spend the night outside in life threatening conditions.
The rapid expansion has forced the team at House of Hope to repurpose some of their office and storage spaces to make room for the increased guests.
“We have definitely shifted several times,” Director Tracy Banks told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’ve lost an office upstairs for our security but we’re making another one. Then we shifted another office out to make two extra bathroom stalls and a new shower. We also now have a family room, which we also use for transgender patrons who come in. So we also have the room available for a special circumstance where we might need a little extra space to make them feel comfortable and safe in the house.”
The ability to build the new bathrooms, shower stall, and make other improvements comes from donations made by the public during an appeal last year related to the need of the facility for a new sprinkler system. House of Hope brought up other needs for their facility along with the system, and enough donations were provided for all the requested items.
Banks said the improvements, which she estimates will be finished in about two weeks, couldn’t have been made without the generous support of the community.
“Without the community’s support we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Banks said. “Riley’s Treasures has footed some of the bill, but as far as the sprinkler system it wouldn’t have been put in without the community’s support. There’s no way to have done the construction upstairs and the fire stuff downstairs without that generous support.”
Banks said in addition to the financial support of the community, volunteerism is key to being able to provide their services to those in need.
“We have volunteer hours,” Banks said. “You can volunteer between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., which is the fun shift I think where you get to help with dinner, showers, and help with laundry. We also have an overnight shift where you can volunteer to stay overnight. Really, everybody’s sleeping so it’s an easier shift, but it’s much needed, and a great way to help if you don’t need to go into work the next day.”
Banks said for community members who want to help House of Hope’s mission but might not be able to volunteer, there are other ways to help including donating items which are in high demand.
“We like to send out snack packs during the day and in those snack packs we like to include protein,” Banks said. “Granola bars are always good, but we like to include things like tuna packages or even Vienna Sausages. Beef jerky sticks are another good kind of protein. Anything that can help get people into their next day.”
Banks said there are volunteer opportunities for local charitable groups or church groups to get involved with helping the mission.
“They can help provide a meal for one of our meal times,” Banks said. “Some of the churches have been putting together hygiene kits and donating them to us. We have others who bring blankets or sleeping bags which they bring down to the House of Hope office and drop them off.”
Information about other ways to help or volunteer opportunities can be found online at houseofhopebranson.org.
