A church in Kimberling City will host a special Christmas service a few days before Christmas Day.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Northwoods Drive in Kimberling City, will be hosting their annual Blue Christmas Service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m.
The tradition of the Blue Christmas Service was started in the 1990s to give a day of service on the longest day of the year for those who need a quiet, intimate space and time to reflect on memories and hear about hope for the future.
The Blue Christmas Service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will be officiated by Rev. Anne Cheffey, the Priest in Residence.
“Our Blue Christmas Service is a reminder to anyone struggling that God has not forgotten them and the Church has not forgotten them, and that we are here to walk with them through their grief or the difficulties of the season,” St. Mark’s Episcopal Church said in a statement. “Christmas can be a painful time for some. It may be the first Christmas without a loved one who has recently died; it may be a time that has always been difficult. The constant refrain on the radio and television about the happiness of the season, about getting together with family and friends, reminds many people of what they have lost.”
The church statement said the service is a way to allow members of the community a chance to acknowledge their feelings and to give hope and peace.
“We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness. We need encouragement to live the days ahead of us. We need to know that we are never alone. God loves us unconditionally and is with us always. You will find this love, peace and hope at our Blue Christmas Service.”
For more information call St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 417-838-3180.
