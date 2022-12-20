A Branson alderman who has been serving for less than a year has announced he is looking to move to a bigger seat.
Chuck Rodriguez filed the paperwork to run for mayor.
A press statement sent to the Branson Tri-Lakes News said Rodriguez plans to focus on bringing “honesty, transparency, and respect for all Board members” to the Board of Aldermen.
“It is time to put an end to a divisive BOA, and making decisions behind closed doors,” Rodriguez said. “Decisions for our city need to be made by a unified board and not by a few board members and a Mayor constantly breaking ties. As Mayor, I will work to unify the BOA over pushing my own agenda.”
Rodriguez told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring of Cathy Stepp is an example of the closed door decision he wants to see less of in city government.
“An example is the city administrator process that they kept trying to bypass behind closed doors,” Rodriguez said. “They stopped the process two weeks early without having interviewed any of the firm’s qualified candidates. Executive sessions should not be used for bypassing processes.”
Rodriguez said he’s received positive response to his candidacy for mayor.
“I am excited about the support I have already received and look forward to a successful campaign,” Rodriguez said.
Incumbent Larry Milton has filed for another term in office, and former Branson mayor Karen Best has also filed to run in the April election.
