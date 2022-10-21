A Forsyth woman is charged in connection to allegations she abused a 2-year-old child placed in her care.
Chandra Shelton is charged in Taney County court with two counts of Abuse or Neglect of a child without sexual contact and first degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. If convicted on the abuse counts, Shelton could face up to seven years in state prison on each count; if convicted on the endangering count she could face up to 10 years in state prison.
According to court documents, Taney County deputies were called to Cox Medical Center Branson’s Emergency Department because of an allegation of child abuse. The responding deputy stated they saw bruises across the 2-year-old child’s body which was consistent with physical abuse. The primary care provider for the child expressed the same opinion to the deputy regarding the nature of the injuries.
The deputy observed the injuries on the child were consistent with the child being bound or tied with indications of ligature marks on the child’s ankles. Three lumps were on the child’s head just above the hairline. The deputy saw bruising on the child’s face and under the chin.
The medical provider told the deputy they saw bruising consistent with blows to the face, stomach, and arms.
The child’s mother confirmed to investigators the child did not have any of the injuries shown when they were dropped off for child care in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, 2022. When the mother picked up the child, she immediately saw the bruises, and took the child to Cox Medical Center Branson.
The investigator who spoke with Shelton stated she was deceptive and did not give direct answers to questions. She also did not have an explanation for the child’s injuries.
According to Missouri Casenet, Shelton was released on $100,000 bond and does not have an attorney listed as her representative. She is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 1, before Judge Tiffany Yarnell.
