The Appellate Judicial Commission has announced three nominees to take a seat on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. The nominee will replace Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired in October 2021.
The Southern District covers 44 counties including Taney and Stone counties.
The three nominees are Judge Jennifer Growcock, Judge Joseph Hensley and Judge Laura Johnson.
Growcock is a circuit judge in the 38th Judicial Circuit which covers Christian County. A resident of Ozark, she obtained her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2004.
According to information provided by the Missouri Supreme Court, Growcock represented School of the Ozarks in a 2006 case before the Southern District regarding an unemployment issue, winning the case after arguments before the court. She also represented College of the Ozarks in a 2007 case involving the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. She represented the city of Branson in a 2013 case before the Eastern District on a change of venue dispute.
Hensley is an associate circuit judge and the presiding juvenile judge for Jasper County, in the 29th Judicial Circuit. The Joplin resident earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Court info provided did not show any connection with Hensley’s cited cases and Stone or Taney County.
Johnson is the presiding judge of the 38th Judicial Circuit. A resident of Ozark, she graduated from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 1988.
Johnson represented the city of Reeds Spring in a 2002 appeal of a personal injury case. She represented Stone County in a 1999 bench trial regarding a Fair Labor Standards Act claim regarding overtime work by current former Sheriff’s deputies, dispatchers, and jailers.
She became a judge in the 38th Judicial Circuit in 2015 when the circuit contained both Christian and Taney counties. She helped create a new set of local rules and schedules in 2016 when the counties were split into two circuits.
Cited cases as a judge while in Taney County included both criminal and civil trials.
Governor Mike Parson has 60 days to select one of the three recommended nominees to fill the court’s vacancy, otherwise the Missouri Constitution instructs the commission to make the appointment.
