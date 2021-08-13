Congressman Billy Long stopped in Branson on the first day of his statewide bus tour.
The “Billy Bus” parked outside the Pierce Arrow Theatre on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway. in front of the newly painted “Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross” mural on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
“We have the worst President in United States history and I’m fed up,” Long told the dozens in attendance. “I’m not having it. I want to do something about it. I’m the guy who can win the Senate seat. I can not only win the primary, I can also win the general [election].”
Long spotlighted his connection to former President Donald Trump, although he acknowledged he did not yet have the former president’s endorsement.
“He looked at me and said ‘so you’re in?” I said ‘yes, I’m in” and he said “you’re in without my endorsement?’” Long said. “I said Mister President, I’m going to win this with or without your endorsement. I would really love to have it, because it would make it so much easier. But we had a great conversation.
“I do not know if he endorses in this race, I don’t know when he endorses if he does, but I’ll tell you this: when he endorses, it’s over, whoever he endorses. His approval rating among Republican primary voters is 93%.”
Long and his staff handed out “Fed Up?” bumper stickers and other campaign signs to those in attendance, signing them up to help the campaign through volunteer efforts.
Those attending the rally spoke of their support of Long’s positions through the years and how they feel he will represent the views of the majority of Missourians.
“He does a lot of things for veterans, and following up on their cases,” Jim Van Hook, a Vietnam Veteran from Reeds Spring, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “He represents the same values we believe in. We wish him nothing but the best and he’s going to get our vote. Anybody we can talk to, he’ll get their vote.”
The rally drew elected officials from the region, including Taney County Commissioners Mike Scofield and Sheila Wyatt, and state representative Brian Seitz. Seitz gave his endorsement of Long.
“We’re so glad to have Congressman Billy Long here in Branson,” Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “He knows we’re a red district, he knows we’re 100% behind him, and I know he’s going to make a great senator in Washington, D.C.”
The event opened with the members of Pierce Arrow singing the national anthem. Dan Britton, founder of Pierce Arrow, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he considered it an honor to have the event at his theatre.
“It’s a privilege to have Billy Long here today on our parking lot,” Britton said. “He wanted to use our building as a backdrop and as you can see it says ‘we stand for the flag, we kneel for the cross.’”
After the event, Long took time to praise the supporters who came out to the rally.
“These are the folks who have been loyal to me for 11, almost 12 years now,” Long said. “It’s great to be able to kick off in the 7th district of Missouri.”
Long also noted the longtime support of a majority of southwest Missouri residents.
“We have more Republican primary voters in the 7th congressional district than any district in the state,” Long said. “Last November, I’d been in for nine years and 10 months, and nobody likes congress, nobody likes their congressman. I got my highest raw vote total and my highest [vote] percentage total.”
Long’s bus tour continued with scheduled stops in the eastern part of the state, including an appearance near St. Louis with Kellyanne Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.