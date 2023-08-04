A Christian music artist who walked through one of the toughest experiences a wife can go through will be speaking and singing as part of the Resilient Brave Hearts Girls’ and Women’s Conference on Aug. 19 and 20, at the Branson Event Center in Branson Meadows.
Tammy Trent broke into the Christian music scene in 1995 with her debut self-titled album, which brought her the No. 1 hit song “Your Love Is 4 Always.” She had another chart-topper with “My Irreplaceable” along with chart hits “Run To The Cross” and “It’s All About You.”
By her side was her husband, whose first name she used as her professional stage name’s last name. Trent and Tammy met in a youth group when the two were 15 years old, and married in 1990 when they were 22 years old. Life was soaring for the couple when she experienced a horrific tragedy on one of America’s worst days in history, Sept. 11, 2001.
While on a mission trip to Jamaica that day, her husband Trent died in a scuba diving accident. After a season where she put her career on hold to mourn her husband’s death, she continued to pursue God and found a deepening faith.
“I get emotional about it, but it’s got to be God because I never get tired of talking about his story,” Trent told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “In a weird way, the death that surrounded my life brings me so much life because I genuinely know hope. I totally understand the eternal. I know this is just temporary. I know I will see Trent and all those who have gone before me, and I’ll have a life that is so much better.”
Trent said sharing her story allows her to reach women on a deeper level because they recognize she could have easily questioned God, gotten angry, and walked away from her faith.
“If I have an opportunity to share with people what I’ve gone through to bring them to the other side and they say ‘Gosh, I believe this girl, because she easily could have walked away from God, she could be angry at God, but why?’” Trent said. “When I step up and share that story, I never leave them in a place of ‘That’s the worst story I’ve ever heard, that’s so sad.’ But I bring them to the other side where they can ‘Oh my gosh, if she can do it, so can I. If she can find hope, so can I.’”
She said part of her healing was focusing on who she was in Christ.
“The absence of Trent sucks,” Trent said. “I hate it, but I also know the hope of Jesus and how He’s pulled me through and that’s more of my focus than my loss. What do I have rather than what don’t I have? We are so quick to focus on the disappointment of what we don’t have in life. But I’m the kind of girl who tries to focus on ‘O, that part of my life sucks, that part of life is disappointing, but what do I have today?’ If I, and we, can focus on that then life looks a little more promising.”
Tammy’s ministry of speaking and singing wasn’t originally on the radar when she launched her singing career, but she actually had a family background with strong female leadership in ministry.
“I was raised in a great church, under great leadership, especially from my mom,” Trent said. “She was the director of women’s ministry at our church, which is about 800 to 1,000 women. I was always going to all the women’s events that my mom would put on and I love it. I remember the feeling of being in the room with hundreds of women just laughing, that were leaning in for a listen, who were deeply moved by a great message, and they weren’t holding back because their husbands weren’t there with them.
“It was just us girls, showing up just as we were, and feeling like we were being heard, like we were being seen. Every woman understood where we were. As a teenager, that really did something to me.”
She said her plan was to chase after her dream of getting a record deal and touring the world, but she was always open to God leading the way.
“I was like ‘Well, here’s my plan, but if it goes somewhere else, I’ll flow with it,’” Trent said. “Then I signed that first record deal in 1995, had the success with that first No. 1 record, and I thought ‘I am right where God wants me to be.’ I certainly was not thinking women’s ministry, I wasn’t thinking about hosting a major television show, but I can say now at 55 years old, I was where God wanted me to be.
“I don’t think God intended me to look beyond that because I wanted to live in the moment of where God had me. I can look back and see everything that happened in my life, every year, from the next album to the next, to ups, to downs, to say that I have no doubt God has been in every detail in my life, bringing me to this place where I have been through the fire and come out on the other side to say ‘God is faithful to restore, God is faithful to heal, God is faithful to put the pieces of your life back together again.’”
While she has complete faith God can restore, Trent also is honest with those she speaks to at conferences in that it will take a lot of work.
“Healing is hard,” Trent said. “Surrendering our will and our wants to God’s will and wants so they will align in our lives because we have our own desires. Obedience was an issue for me later in life, listening to God and obeying in the sense God was saying ‘Tammy, I know what’s best for you, I want good things for you, I want abundant life for you, and the Holy Spirit is going to talk to you and you just have to listen and do it my way.’ As an independent woman, it took time for me to listen to God and to listen to His instruction and to follow that. I’m still a work in progress, but here I am now from a teenager chasing a music dream to having a full time women’s ministry around the world. Could I ever see it coming? I don’t think I could have. But am I fulfilled and content and where I know I am supposed to be? Absolutely even with the pain and struggle in my life.”
Trent will be joined at the conference by keynote speaker Sara Forhetz, former Emmy-Award winning news reporter with KY3 who now speaks all over the world, including tent revivals in Africa. Other speakers include Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow, Dee Forbes, and Jill Reynolds.
The full list of speakers and registration information can be found at braveheartworkshops.com.
